IBC 2024: Booked exhibitor space surpasses 2023

IBC 2024 is now open for registration, with the global media and entertainment (M&E) industry set to converge on the RAI Amsterdam from September 13th to 16th. The event will bring the content and technology community together to showcase innovations, address media’s most pressing trends, and enable collaboration during the four-day exhibition and three-day IBC Conference.

Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer, commented: “IBC 2024 will deliver the world’s premier expo and content programme covering transformational tech and changing business models, with a keen focus on people and purpose. 2024 sees the M&E industry at the centre of major events worldwide. As well as showcasing top-level Olympic Sports content, in this year of global elections, IBC will focus on key news hot topics such as disinformation. IBC2024 promises to be an unmissable event for M&E professionals everywhere. Registration is now open. We look forward to meeting you in Amsterdam for another world-class IBC.”

The IBC Conference will feature keynotes, presentations and panels with thought leaders from across the globe, who will be taking a deep dive into the issues, challenges and opportunities transforming media, entertainment and technology. At the same time, delegates will be able to make connections and share more direct industry conversations through access to the private Delegate Lounge, where networking breakfasts, roundtables and other events will take place.

The initial line-up of speakers for this year’s IBC Conference features representatives from leading industry players, including:

Kasia Jablonska, Director of Digital and On-Demand, BBC Studios

Israel Esteban, Chief Technology Officer, beIN Media Group

Laura Florence, Senior Vice President Global FAST Channels, Fremantle

Phil Wiser, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Technology Officer, Paramount Global

David Bouchier, Chief TV and Entertainment Officer, Virgin Media O2

IBC 2024 will feature the return of global media technology brands including AWS, Blackmagic, Canon, LG, LTN, Panasonic, Ross Video, Samsung, Sony and Zixi. The exhibition space contracted by participating companies has already exceeded last year’s total of 44,500 square metres. Furthermore, IBC2024 has expanded its venue with the inclusion of Hall 14, marking the addition of a second Content Everywhere area and housing the new AI Tech Zone.

Several companies will be back as exhibitors for the first time since 2019, with Benro, Insta360, Robe, Vecima, and Yamaha returning to the show. There are also over 100 new exhibitors that have booked space so far, including Antenna Hungaria, Frequency Networks, MBS, Medianet Berlin, Servers.com, and swXtch.io. Bookings by exhibitors from the Asia Pacific region, a significant area of increase for last year’s show, are again expected to see double-digit growth in 2024.

Steve Connolly, Director at IBC, added: “We have a strong pipeline for further bookings in place, as the show continues to grow in areas where we are seeing the M&E industry expanding and evolving – such as maturing markets in regions like APAC, or rapidly emerging technology sectors such as AI. For instance, the whole reason we’re building Hall 14 is to accommodate the exponential growth of Content Everywhere, which is the go-to area for OTT and multi-platform delivery.”

IBC 2024 will also offer a show-floor content programme throughout its four days, with presentations, panels, masterclasses, and demonstrations focused on core topics, including AI, 5G, Cloud, Esports, Immersive Experiences, OTT & Streaming, AdTech and Connected Technologies. These will take place across the show in the Showcase Theatre, the Innovation Stage, two Content Everywhere Stages, and the AI Tech Zone Stage. The Innovation Stage will also feature demonstrations from the Accelerator Media Innovation Programme, with many of the most inventive players in M&E and technology demonstrating how they are collaborating to fast-track projects that take on real-world challenges the industry faces today.