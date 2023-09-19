IBC 2023: Over 43,000 attendees

IBC has announced that its 2023 show attracted 43,065 attendees from 170 countries at the RAI Amsterdam on September 15th-18th. With over 1,250 exhibitors and a 16 per cent increase in total attendees, media leaders and technology pioneers from around the world gathered across bustling exhibition halls, networking events and packed theatres to define and action the future of media and entertainment.

“We’ve seen a fantastic turnout from the entire industry at IBC2023,” said Michael Crimp, IBC’s Chief Executive Officer. “There was a real sense of purpose at the show as business leaders and tech innovators came together to help our industry navigate change and build a better future for media and entertainment. I’d like to thank everyone for the ongoing support and participation – we’re looking forward to seeing you all again next year.”

With three core pillars running through the whole content programme at IBC2023 – Transformative Tech, Shifting Business Models and People & Purpose – IBC delivered a comprehensive content agenda, tackling pivotal industry challenges and supporting M&E’s mission to drive more sustainable and inclusive business practices. An increased line-up of 325+ speakers across an expanded number of theatre halls took to the stage to champion new technologies, future business models, and creative innovations that broaden the horizons of media and entertainment.

Topics such as cloud, AI, 5G, VR/AR/XR, metaverse, gaming and edge computing were front and centre throughout the show floor theatres and exhibition halls, including proof-of-concept demonstrations delivered by the IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme projects, championing cross-industry collaboration and pioneering new use cases. Introducing fresh show features and extending several exhibition halls – including opening Hall 3 – IBC expanded its scope of media technology, launching an immersive Esports Showcase in partnership with Unlocked to present the latest innovation in esports production and delivery while industry experts explored key trends and opportunities at the intersection of gaming and media. The former Future Zone was revamped as the IBC Tech Zone powered by the EBU, showcasing cutting-edge technologies shaping the future of media experiences.

“There’s been a tremendous energy at IBC2023. We’ve seen incredible participation from a wide range of long-standing exhibitors and new players that are tackling technology transformation while unlocking new business opportunities,” said IBC Director Steve Connolly. “We’re ready to continue evolving for next year’s show to keep up with increased demand, and we’ll be expanding our footprint with additional outdoor pavilions and the opening of Hall 14 for IBC2024.”

The line-up of exhibitors at IBC2023 included major players such as: ARRI, AVID, AWS, Blackmagic Design, Bridge Technologies, Canon Europe, Cisco, Comcast, Deluxe, EBU (European Broadcasting Union), Evertz Microsystems, EVS Broadcast Equipment, Fraunhofer Digital Media, Google, Grass Valley, Gravity Media, Harmonic, HP, IMAX, Lawo, LTN, MediaKind, Microsoft Corporation, NEP Group, Orange, Prime Focus, Riedel Communications, Ross Video, Samsung, Sennheiser, Sony, Tata Communications, Telestream, and Vizrt Group and Zixi.

Consumer electronics leader LG joined a range of first-time exhibitors from around the globe making their IBC debut in 2023, including the likes of: Brompton Technology, Compress2x, Layercake, Quine, SAS Software, Small Pixels, Sohonet, Wondershare, ZEASN and Zinema Motion.

Reflecting on IBC 2023, Samira Bakhtiar, Director, Global Media & Entertainment, Amazon Web Services, said: “IBC is so important because it provides a venue for the community to come together. When you’re able to come together with customers and partners, you can ideate and provide diverse perspectives that would normally not be able to come out. That’s good for business, and it’s good for the people that we serve.”

Ian Wagdin, Senior Technology Transfer Manager, BBC R&D, commented: “IBC is a place where you can really get together and share ideas, both with manufacturers but also with other broadcasters. That keeps us relevant and ensures we are all discussing the right problems.”

IBC returns in 2024, from September 13th to 16th. Read Advanced-Television’s Euromedia IBC show special mag here.