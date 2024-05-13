The Walking Dead spin-offs find UK home on Sky
May 13, 2024
By Nik Roseveare
Sky has announced that all episodes of spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be released exclusively on Sky and NOW in the UK from May 31st. Additional spin-offs including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City will both come to Sky and NOW later this year.
Fans of the franchise will also be able to watch all eleven seasons of the original The Walking Dead series from May 19th.
Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live sees the return of celebrated characters Rick Grimes and Michonne in an epic story of two characters changed by a post-apocalyptic world. Kept apart by distance and an unstoppable power, can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? The series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Breeda Wool and Andrew Bachelor, among others. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero.
Lucy Criddle, Sky Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects, commented: “The Walking Dead Universe has a huge and ardent UK fanbase and we know audiences on Sky and NOW will be buzzing to see Rick Grimes and Michonne reunited in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, as well as being able to dip into the wider universe, enjoying all 11 seasons of the original The Walking Dead series, as well as new spin-offs Daryl Dixon and Dead City.”
“We are delighted to have found a new home for The Walking Dead Universe in the UK. As we enter an exciting new chapter in the evolution of this franchise, with three new eagerly awaited, character-driven series, Sky is the perfect, premium home for UK viewers to embrace all things Walking Dead,” added Mike Pears, executive vice president of distribution and content sales for AMC Networks. “The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is the most successful series in the history of AMC+, even including the original series, so it is fitting that it will lead the way as Sky brings this entire universe to UK fans in the coming weeks and months on Sky and NOW.”