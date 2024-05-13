The Walking Dead spin-offs find UK home on Sky

Sky has announced that all episodes of spin-off series The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will be released exclusively on Sky and NOW in the UK from May 31st. Additional spin-offs including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and The Walking Dead: Dead City will both come to Sky and NOW later this year.

Fans of the franchise will also be able to watch all eleven seasons of the original The Walking Dead series from May 19th.

Starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live sees the return of celebrated characters Rick Grimes and Michonne in an epic story of two characters changed by a post-apocalyptic world. Kept apart by distance and an unstoppable power, can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? The series also stars Pollyanna McIntosh, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Terry O’Quinn, Matthew August Jeffers, Craig Tate, Breeda Wool and Andrew Bachelor, among others. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is executive produced by Showrunner Scott M. Gimple, Lincoln, Gurira, Denise Huth, Brian Bockrath and Greg Nicotero.