Sony cools on Paramount?

Shares of Paramount Global fell more than 7 per cent on May 14th after news broke that Sony Pictures is rethinking its bid for the US media giant.

“People close to the situation that I’ve been speaking to of late indicate that the likelihood of a bid, at least for the full company, seems to be fading a bit,” said CNBC’s David Faber. “That does not mean that there would not be some sort of bid potentially forthcoming.”

Paramount was in negotiaions with a consortium of Sony Pictures and buyout firm Apollo Global Management, with the pair expressing an interest in acquiring Paramount Global in a deal valued at $26 billion (€24bn). A special committee of Paramount’s board had allowed an exclusivity period to expire in its deal discussions with Skydance earlier this May.