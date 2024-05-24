Media Bill set to become law

The Media Bill, which had been at risk of not being enacted following the calling of a General Election, is set to receive Royal Assent following its successful passage through the UK Houses of Parliament.

Nine CEOs from the UK broadcasting industry had urged Parliament to pass Bill updates prior to it being dissolved prior to the July 4th election.

Members of the House of Lords completed their examination of the Bill on May 23rd, with MPs in the House of Commons agreeing changes on May 24th.