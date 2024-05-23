Broadcasting bosses urge Parliament to pass Media Bill

Nine CEOs from the UK broadcasting industry have released a statement urging the government to pass Media Bill updates ahead of the General Election, which has been scheduled for July 4th – meaning Parliament will be dissolved in just a few days’ time.

A joint statement says: “As leading CEOs from the UK broadcasting industry, we call on politicians across Parliament not to let the opportunity to modernise the rules that govern our sector pass. The Media Bill as currently drafted is widely supported across industry and Parliament itself and has undergone Parliamentary scrutiny in the Select Committee and both Houses of Parliament, having completed second reading and committee stage in both houses.”

“The reforms proposed in the Bill will update key aspects of media legislation for the online TV era, to ensure audiences continue to benefit from the highest quality UK-originated content from the PSBs, and help the UK’s content sector thrive for years to come,” the statement adds.

Signatories:

Dana Strong – Sky

Carolyn McCall – ITV

Tim Davie – BBC

Alex Mahon – Channel 4

Sarah Rose – Channel 5/Paramount

Simon Pitts – STV

Sioned Wiliam – S4C

Domhnall Campbell – MG Alba

Rachel Corp – ITN