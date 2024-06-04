European Athletics Championships on BBC

BBC Sport has agreed a new multi-year deal with the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to broadcast European Athletics Championships up to and including 2027.

Beginning with the European Athletics Championships in Rome (June 7th-12th), the deal also includes the 2026 European Athletics Championships which takes place in Birmingham, the 2025 and 2027 European Athletics Indoor Championships and the annual European Cross Country Championships from 2024 to 2027.

With comprehensive coverage of the European Championships in Rome on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app from June 7th, audiences will get the opportunity to watch Team GB athletes face off against their competitors as they build towards the Olympic Games in Paris.

Philip Bernie, Interim Director of BBC Sport, commented: “Adding the European Athletics Championships to our athletics portfolio is great news for audiences, who get to watch the best athletes in the world regularly on the BBC. The European Athletic Championships in Rome promises to be a high class event, and we can’t wait to see how Team GB performs in the build up to the Paris Olympic Games which will be live on the BBC later this summer.”