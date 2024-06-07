Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol coming to Sky

On the heels of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live debuting on Sky and streaming service NOW, Sky has now confirmed that another spin off from The Walking Dead franchise, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol will air exclusively on Sky Max and NOW this September, in line with the US launch.

In anticipation of the six-episode, second season, customers will also be able to binge the entire first season – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – on Sky Max and NOW from August.

These new launches follow all eleven series of The Walking Dead, as well as The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live becoming available to Sky and NOW customers this spring.

Lucy Criddle, Director of Acquisitions and Strategic Projects at Sky UK, commented: “The launch of The Walking Dead on Sky and NOW this year has seen a huge number of people fall back in love with this action-packed, post-apocalyptic series, as well as new fans becoming immersed in the franchise. We know that our customers love the best of US content, which is why we’re delighted to be the exclusive UK home of Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol from September, and we’ll also have season one available in August.”

The first season follows Dixon’s departure from The Commonwealth as he washes ashore in France, raising the ire of a splinted but growing autocratic movement centered in Paris, and endangering a young boy at the heart of a benevolent religious movement.

The second season two picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favourite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol also stars Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Charrier, Romain Levi and Eriq Ebouaney.

Sky will also air The Walking Dead: Dead City on a date TBC.