Altice Portugal anticipates start of DTT migration

Altice Portugal has agreed to start the migration process of the DTT network on February 7th 2020 to the sub-700 MHz band, thus accepting the demand of the National Communications Authority (Anacom).

However, the owner of DTT network operator Meo maintains July 24th as the end of the migration period and rejects “any non-compliance” with the timetable, “which can only be attributed to the regulator”.

Altice Portugal has also warned of the possibility that the migration plan may be “revised and updated” in certain circumstances.

In October, Anacom indicated that, after the pilot test, the changes of the remaining transmitters that make up the DTT network would start between the third week of January and the first week of February 2020 and would end on June 30th 2020.

However, a month later, Altice Portugal announced that the process of releasing the 700 MHz band (the frequency used for DTT, but which will be given over to 5G in 2020] would take place between February 10th and July 24th 2020, contrary to the regulator’s indication.