DocuBay partners with CloudWalker Smart TVs

DocuBay, the SVoD platform from IN10 Media Network has partnered online Smart TV brand CloudWalker. The partnership will enable CloudWalker users access to DocuBay’s premium library, comprising of HD and 4K documentary features across several genres.

Commenting on the partnership, Akul Tripathi, COO at DocuBay, said: “We are confident that Smart TV audiences will be significant contributors to the ever-booming content streaming industry, especially for a platform like DocuBay where watching documentary features on the big screen, is a much enhanced experience, especially in 4K. This partnership is consistent with our vision of building a highly engaged community of documentary lovers.”

Jagdish Rajpurohit, president at CloudWalker, added: “With digital content being the crux of today’s smart entertainment consumption amongst the Indian audience, we’re glad to introduce DocuBay’s unique and vast collection of documentaries for our users to stream on the big screen. With Content discovery and curation platform built-in CloudWalker Smart Screens/Smart TVs, bringing thousands of hours of global entertainment across Movies, TV shows, Documentaries, Music, Kids Shows & more for the users, our association with DocuBay is surely going to add more value to the content offering and delight the users.”