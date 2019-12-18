Pluto TV adds six new UK channels

Pluto TV, the AVoD service, has added six new movie channels to satisfy the tastes of all film fans in time for the holiday break. The service now boasts nearly 80 channels. All the new channels are available immediatlely across all common mobile and OTT devices.

Joining the Pluto TV line-up are:

Pluto TV Action

Pluto TV Action brings adrenaline filled block­busters, energetic stars, and a strong dose of high-octane excitement.

Pluto TV Sci-Fi

Pluto TV Sci-Fi airs science fiction and fantasy movies that present visions of the future and apocalyptic worlds, as well as the best TV series in the galaxy, available at warp speed, 24 hours a day.

Pluto TV Thrillers

Pluto TV Thrillers is a dedicated thriller channel that does not venture into pure horror – it is for those who prefer chills over scares.

Get.Factual

This channel takes its audience knee-deep into the unknown. As a dignified finish to a year of providing Pluto TV viewers with a robust offering of unscripted content, Get.Factual brings documentaries with thrilling perspectives about history and culture. Secrets will be exposed, and no question will be left unanswered as this channel covers topics like the story of Australia, the Middle Ages and the ascent of civilization.

Pluto TV Family

Pluto TV Family joins Pluto TV’s growing line-up for kids and family, offering animated adventures to classic comedies.



Strongman Champions League

Strongman Champions League World Series is the world’s biggest Strongman league. The strongest and best athletes in the world compete against each other over the course of 16 stages throughout the year. Series 15 and 16 of Strongman will get things started on December 23rd with more series added later.

“We’ve come a long way since launching in the UK in late 2018 and are now proud that we are offering our viewers more thematic channels than ever for them to enjoy wherever they are and whatever they feel like,” commented Olivier Jollet, Managing Director Europe at Pluto TV. “We are looking forward for our audience to ending their year with our vast programming and kick-start the new decade with us.”