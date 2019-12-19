NENT Group extends UFC rights

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), the Nordic streaming company, and UFC, the MMA organisation, have announced the extension of NENT Group’s exclusive Nordic UFC media rights in a multi-year agreement. UFC events will continue to be shown live on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service, with selected events available on NENT Group’s free-TV channels and through pay-per-view (PPV).

The new agreement means NENT Group remains the exclusive Nordic home of all UFC numbered galas and UFC Fight Nights to be streamed live on Viaplay. Preliminary and early preliminary matchups from each gala will also be shown live every time a Nordic fighter is involved.

Kim Mikkelsen, NENT Group Head of Sport, said: “With more than 300 million fans worldwide, UFC is one of the fastest growing sports brands in the world and local competitors are household names across the Nordic region. Our UFC coverage includes high quality local language commentary from every gala and has thrilled both new and established fight fans. Viaplay is in a weight class of its own when it comes to live streamed sports, and we look forward to bringing more of the very best action from the UFC Octagon to our viewers.”

David Shaw, UFC Senior Vice President, added: “NENT Group have been fantastic partners. They provide an incredible platform for our Nordic and international UFC superstars, and share a common goal to help build the sport of MMA across the region. We look forward to continuing to work with NENT Group and delivering unrivalled live and televised MMA action to our Nordic fanbase.”