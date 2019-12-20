MásMóvil reaches 100,000 TV subs

Spain’s fourth largest telco, MásMóvil, has achieved 100,000 customers through Yoigo to its TV service Agile TV.

The reshuffle of its TV offer with the integration of OTT platforms like Netflix, Rakuten and Amazon Prime Video is bearing fruit, although far from the big numbers achieved by Movistar with 4.1 million TV customers, Vodafone with 1.3 million, Orange with 711,000 and Euskaltel with 460,000.

MásMóvil is the telco operator with the largest growth over the last few months however, in terms of broadband connections and access.