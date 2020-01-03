Spain: Pay-TV exceeds 50% penetration

From David Del Valle in Madrid
January 3, 2020
Over half (53 per cent) of Spaniards are subscribed to a pay-TV service in the country, 7 per cent higher than in 2018.

A report from Ymedia reveals that the proliferation of OTT platforms have boosted pay-TV growth, with Netflix being the main driving force. In November almost 5 million viewers watched Netflix content, versus 2 million for Amazon and 1 million for HBO. All of them were well ahead of Sky with just 184,000 viewers.

Despite the penetration growth, pay-TV still only represents 25 per cent of the country’s total TV consumption.


