BBC to open Newcastle tech hub

The BBC is planning to open a new tech hub in Newcastle as part of a wider plan to ensure two-thirds of its staff are based outside of London by 2027.

Director General Tony Hall announced the plan for the new hub which will develop the technology that underpins the iPlayer and BBC Sounds services.

Hall has pledged to hire a new group of software engineers, designers, product developers and data scientists to develop services in the BBC’s existing Newcastle office, although senior technology managers are likely to remain in London and the corporation did not confirm how many developers will be based in the north.

The director general also trailed other investment outside of London, which will see the production arm BBC Studios boost staffing levels at its natural history unit in Bristol, while more BBC Sounds staff will move from London to Salford.