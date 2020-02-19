DAZN secures Wilder vs Fury 2 rights in 5 EU markets

DAZN, the sports streaming service, has acquired the rights to stream the eagerly rematch between WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and challenger Tyson Fury, in five of its markets.

The fight, taking place at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on February 22nd, will be streamed live exclusively on DAZN in Germany, Austria, Spain and Italy, and non-exclusively in Switzerland.

Jacopo Tonoli, Chief Commercial Officer of DAZN Group, said: “We are thrilled to bring this heavyweight clash to five of our markets. Both Wilder and Fury are exceptionally entertaining fighters and will put on a show to remember for our subscribers in Las Vegas on 22 February. DAZN is proud to bring boxing fans the best fights across all weight divisions as part of our flexible and accessible offering.”.



The last encounter between the two heavyweights saw an epic duel lasting 12 rounds, with Wilder retaining his title following a draw decision.

In the past 12 months, DAZN has streamed some of the world’s biggest fights, including Anthony Joshua’s shock defeat and subsequent victory over Andy Ruiz Jr, Canelo Alvarez’s light-heavyweight victory of Sergey Kovalev, and Gennady Golovkin’s title winning bout against Sergiy Derevyanchenko.