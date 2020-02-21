Prime Video UK sub growth outpaces Netflix

Amazon Prime Video has overtaken Netflix to become the fastest-growing SVoD platform in the UK, according to figures from UK TV ratings body BARB.

Prime Video saw subscriber numbers rise from 5.28 million at the end of 2018 to 7.14 million at the end of 2019.

The acquistion of Premier League football rights video service contributed to a 35 per cent growth in subscribers in Q4. The platform offered two full game weeks of fixtures in December 2019, with their coverage largely deemed a success. Some 1.86 million fans took up the £7.99 per month subscription after watching the matches in a free-trial period.

Netflix saw its subscriber base grow by 20 per cent in the same quarter. However, it still remains the biggest SVoD player in the UK by a considerable margin, with 12.35 million households subscribing.

Sky’s NOW TV saw an 8 per cent fall in subscriber numbers in Q4 – although the service was still up by 8 per cent over 2019 as a whole.