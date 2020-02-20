BARB: UK SVoD homes pass 50%

February 20, 2020
Website trackers utilised by UK TV audience research body BARB have been updated with the latest Q4 2019 data.

The SVoD homes tracker shows that:

  • The proportion of UK homes with a subscription to at least one of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or NOW TV passed 50 per cent for the first time in Q4 2019, standing at 50.5 per cent.
  • 27 million UK homes access at least one of these services, a quarter-on-quarter increase of almost 600,000 homes (4.4 per cent) since Q3 2019.
  • Netflix remains the largest service with 12.35 million homes subscribed, a year-on-year growth of almost 20 per cent.
  • Amazon Prime Video is the fastest growing service year-on-year, increasing by just over 35 per cent versus Q4 2018 to 7.14 million homes.
  • NOW TV saw almost 8 per cent year-on-year growth, bringing it to 1.69 million UK homes in Q4 2019 (although it experienced an 8 per cent quarter-on-quarter drop from 1.84 million in Q3 2019).
  • In Q4 2019, 6.03 million UK homes (21 per cent of homes) subscribed to two or more SVoD services, up 1.72 million year-on-year.

