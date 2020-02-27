Forecast: US pay-TV revenues to fall $50bn by 2025

Pay-TV revenues in Canada and the US peaked in 2015 at $112 billion (€102.1bn). Digital TV Research forecasts that revenues will fall by $50 billion to $62 billion in 2025.

Revenues will drop across the board. Cable revenues will decline by $22 billion – $3 billion less from analogue cable and $19 billion lower for digital cable. Satellite TV will fall by $21 billion and IPTV will drop by $7 billion.

Simon Murray, Principal Analyst at Digital TV Research, said: “The loss of 42 million pay-TV subscribers between 2010 and 2025 is mostly responsible for this decline. Operators now put more emphasis on broadband connections than on traditional pay TV channels.”

Murray continued: “Subscribers are turning against high traditional pay TV fees by seeking cheaper alternatives. OTT allows viewers to see what they want when they want – they are not tied to the channels’ schedules. The value of the linear schedule for recorded programming is rapidly diminishing.”