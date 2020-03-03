Matchroom Sport launching OTT platform

Matchroom Sport, a global supplier of sports programming, will launch a global OTT platform this spring offering sports fans access to its portfolio of events. Built and powered by sports streaming and video technology specialists StreamAMG, Matchroom Live will host a unique selection of 12 sports to form a major multi-sport offering.

Users can access a premium experience through a dedicated video-first website and on native iOS and Android apps with casting capabilities – enabling casting to virtually any console, Smart TV or connected device. Fans can also watch up to four live events at once with ‘QuadPlay’ – a unique four-screen viewing option.



Primarily Matchroom Live will offer subscription packages and pay-per-view options. However, Matchroom Sport will have total control to deploy subscription-funded, sponsorship-funded, ad-funded or hybrid commercial models by sport and territory.

Matchroom Live will offer live broadcasts of Matchroom Sport events in non-broadcast territories, including the World Darts Championship and Premier League Darts, Pool’s Mosconi Cup and World Pool Championship, plus the World Snooker Championship and The Masters and the remainder of Matchroom Sport’s catalogue of live events.

Additionally, event highlights, full replays and an extensive catalogue of on-demand content covering all of Matchroom’s portfolio of events will be available worldwide for free.

Matchroom Sport and StreamAMG will also be partnering to deliver a subscriber acquisition and marketing strategy in key markets.