Study: Content source key when deciding what to watch

With today’s TV content available from a multitude of sources, does loyalty to TV content sources exist anymore? Hub’s Evolution of Video Branding study explores how US consumers feel about content distributors, devices, networks, and online sources.
Highlights from the study include:
1) When consumers are asked which TV networks and sources they’d keep if they were limited to only a few, Netflix tops the list, by a wide margin.
2) In just three months since it launched, Disney+ is already among the top must-have TV sources for young viewers.
3) One reason for viewers’ preference for Netflix lies in perceptions of its ‘original’ shows.
4) TV source preferences are clear when respondents react to a description of a fictitious crime drama.
5) In spite of all of this evidence to the country, relatively few TV consumers acknowledge the influence of TV sources on their viewing choices.
“When it comes to viewing decisions, the impact of ‘brand image’ is a lot like the impact of advertising,” said Peter Fondulas, principal at Hub and co-author of the study. “Most consumers reject the notion that their decision to watch a show is influenced by something as intangible as their general perception of the TV source airing it. But these results demonstrate that brand perceptions play a key role in helping viewers navigate today’s vast TV landscape and decide which shows are at least worth a try.”
The data cited here come from Hub’s Evolution of Video Branding study, conducted among 2,015 US consumers with broadband, age 16-74, who watch at least 1 hour of TV per week. The data were collected in February 2020.
