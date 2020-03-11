DTG Summit postponed to October

The DTG (Digital TV Group) has taken the decision to postpone Future Vision 2020 – scheduled for May 6th 2020 – in light of the rapidly-evolving situation related to coronavirus (Covid-19). This annual DTG Summit will now take place on Monday October 5th 2020 with all arrangements and tickets being transferred to the new date.

The well-being of members, clients, partners and staff is paramount and this together with corporate travel restrictions has led DTG to delay the Summit until the Autumn.

In its place, a State of the Nation: UK Digital Television Innovation, webinar will run at 2pm on May 6th 2020. Introducing the first of what will become annual datasets and analysis, providing a snapshot of the industry’s significant contribution to the British economy and society. An important elevator pitch to Government, investors and international partners which will set out the value the UK contributes as a world leader in the sector. More information on how to sign-up will be available soon.

All other DTG and DTG Testing activities remain business as usual and will be supported with virtual participation capabilities.

Richard Lindsay-Davies, CEO, said “Are thoughts are very much with those affected by coronavirus and putting the well-being of our colleagues and partners first we believe the best course of action is to delay our Summit until the Autumn. “

“However, with the pace of development in our sector we felt it was critical to ensure Government and industry clearly understand the value our industry continues to deliver as policy decisions, inward investment and export opportunities are considered in the months ahead. We will set this out clearly in our State of the Nation: Digital Television Innovation report in May.”

“I’d like to thank our members, partners and customers for their ongoing support at this time,” he concluded.”