Disney+ free for 6 months on Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom has become the exclusive Disney+ sales partner in Germany. The partnership will commence with 3 months free access to the SVoD platform for all MagentaMobil, MagentaZuhause and MagentaTV customers.

The streaming service, which launches in the country on March 24th, will offers exclusive Disney+ Originals, classics and the latest blockbusters from Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Star Wars and National Geographic and more.



“With the Disney announcement [that they were] to enter the streaming business, it was clear to us that we had to make this attractive offer accessible to our customers,” said Dirk Wössner, board member for Deutsche Telekom’s German business. “Who doesn’t remember classics like The Jungle Book, Snow White or the latest blockbusters like Avengers: Endgame and Star Wars? Disney just tells stories for everyone. ”

Jan Koeppen, President, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, added: “With Disney + we are entering a new era of innovation and creativity for Disney and creating a unique experience for fans. With Deutsche Telekom as our sales partner for Disney+ in Germany, we can now offer millions of Telekom customers different ways of experiencing our films and series. ”

All MagentaMobil, MagentaZuhause and MagentaTV customers receive Disney + 6 months at no extra charge (usual price (€5.99 per month). Until the integration of the Disney+ app Deutsche Telekom receves, Telekom customers can use the Disney+ app on their tablet, smartphone and/or Smart TV using the MagentaTV stick.