NBCU movies & data boost for Virgin Media subs

Virgin Media has secured a deal with NBCUniversal, which, akin to the Sky deal announced earlier this week, will allow its customers to watch some of the studio’s new releases on the same day they hit cinemas.

Virgin Media customers will be able to watch DreamWorks Animation’s newest film Trolls World Tour, the sequel to the blockbuster hit Trolls, on April 6th – the same day as its UK cinema release.

NBCUniversal titles that are currently in theatrical release will also be available on-demand on Virgin Media Store from March 20th. This includes recent films from Universal Pictures and its speciality label Focus Features such as The Hunt, The Invisible Man and Emma.

David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media, said: “In these challenging times, its great news for our customers that they won’t be missing out on the latest cinema releases. At a click of a button, friends and families can sit back, relax and enjoy the latest blockbusters from the comfort of their sofa.”

Virgin Media is also helping its customers stay connected to the people and things that matter most right now.

From Monday 23rd March, over 2.7 million Pay Monthly customers will be given unlimited minutes to landlines and other mobile numbers, plus a 10GB data boost, at no extra cost, for a month.

Other extended extras will be coming in the near future.