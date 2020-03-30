South Africa: MGM launches SVoD service

MGM, the famed Hollywood studio, has launched a new SVoD service in South Africa with mobile operator Vodacom.

The platform, simply branded ‘MGM’, will be part of Vodacom’s Video Play Premium service and will also be available as a standalone service priced at R59 (€3) a month. Weekly (R25) and daily (R10) subscriptions are also available.

The service offers movies including The Hobbit trilogy, Legally Blonde, Get Shorty, The Pink Panther and Teen Wolf, as well as the TV series The Handmaid’s Tale.

A subscription to Vodacom’s Video Play Premium service, which includes international and local movies, TV series, music and kids programming, costs R99 per month.