Quibi exclusive for T-Mobile customers

Quibi, the new mobile-first video service, featuring short-form original content, is to be made available on US carrier T-Mobile’s network, with the exclusive partnership giving its customers an entirely new entertainment source, at no extra cost.

According to the telco, people are streaming more video more than ever before, and over 85 per cent of video streamed on T-Mobile’s network is short-form content. Short for ‘quick bites’ and led by Quibi founder Jeffrey Katzenberg and CEO Meg Whitman, Quibi breaks new ground in the entertainment space with premium, original content designed specifically for the phone that you can watch in 10 minutes or less.

T-Mobile customers will have Quibi included in their Magenta family plans. After a full year of ‘Quibi on Us’ and ‘Netflix on Us’, customers can choose to continue with one or the other.

“T-Mobile customers have always been ahead of the curve – streaming more data, watching more mobile video – so when we first heard about Quibi, we knew our customers would love it,” remarked Mike Sievert, President and CEO of T-Mobile. “And, with more of us staying home right now, Quibi’s never been more needed. It comes on the scene with a totally different experience, made for mobile, quick to watch and as entertaining as anything you’ve ever seen!”

“Quibi and T-Mobile are a perfect match — we’re both changing our industries by giving our customers what they want in truly unique and innovative ways,” added Meg Whitman, CEO of Quibi. “And, since Quibi is built for an optimal mobile experience, we chose T-Mobile as our exclusive wireless launch partner. With the only nationwide 5G network, T-Mobile was the obvious choice for our customers.”

T-Mobile customers with two or more voice lines at standard rates on Magenta and ONE plans with taxes and fees included — along with discounted First Responder, Military and Magenta Plus 55 plans — or small business customers with up to 12 lines will score a subscription to Quibi (regularly $4.99) included in their plan no added cost. Customers can sign up until July 7th to have Quibi added to their plan for free.