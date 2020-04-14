IMPACT: Rebellion free on Fight Network UK

In light of the restrictions placed upon live events as a result of the coronavirus, IMPACT Wrestling will hold its next major event – IMPACT: Rebellion – on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance, as per the guidelines put in place by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).

Originally planned as a pay-per-view special, Rebellion will now expand into a two-part free television event airing April 22nd and April 29th on Fight Network UK (in the UK and Ireland) as part of the weekly flagship series IMPACT! It will be repeated on 5Star.

Rebellion will also air for free on AXS TV and Twitch in the US and Fight Network in Canada, along with other international IMPACT! broadcast partners.

In a statement, the compamy said: “The safety of IMPACT’s wrestlers, personnel, and fans is of the utmost importance, and while it is with some disappointment that we must scale back our original plans for the event, we are proud to have the opportunity to provide our loyal and passionate audience with some much-needed entertainment during this time. We look forward to producing a proper PPV event once this crisis has passed.”