ITV Hub viewing up 82% YoY

The ITV Hub has revealed its performance results for the first three months of 2020, with the VoD platform achieving an uplift in both reach and consumption hours.

Year on year consumption hours have increased by 82 per cent, while monthly reach on the platform has risen by 40 per cent. ITV Hub plus, ITV’s ad free service, has also grown 80 per cent since the same period last year.

Figures also released for March 2020 reveal how the Hub has witnessed a 49 per cent increase year on year in simulcast viewing, which it attributes to a strong schedule across programme genres.

The current ten most viewed shows across the ITV Hub are Liar, Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Belgravia, Sam & Billie: The Mummy Diaries, Ibiza Weekender, Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Family Guy and The Good Karma Hospital.

Additionally, viewing across Connected TV devices has risen by 35 per cent.

Both drama and news and current affairs content have helped to boost the service’s catch up and simulcast audience figures in the past month, with catch up across drama up 26 per cent year on year, further to the recent success of the second series of Liar.

Meanwhile simulcast viewing between the hours of 06:00am and 09:00am has increased by 55 per cent, driven by Good Morning Britain’s ongoing news coverage around the coronavirus.

As part of a broadened content offering, the ITV Hub this weekend debuted a new Britain’s Got Talent spin off, Britain’s Got Talent: Unseen, made exclusively for the platform. To supplement a Summer without the Euro 2020 tournament, the Hub will also be showing every match from the legendary Euro 96 football tournament this May.

Steve Forde, Director of Digital Products, ITV, commented: “The recent uplift in the first quarter for the ITV Hub and Hub plus in both reach and consumption is hugely encouraging, as we continue to evolve the platforms and look at new ways to enhance our content.”