OTT: IS IT TIME FOR CONSUMPTION BASED DISTRIBTION?

It is clear that live events will come flooding back post-crisis and with them all the challenges they present for OTT. But is it time for a new approach?

Consumption-based distribution and monitoring provisioned from the cloud means event streamers can leverage top class reliability, efficiency and user experience without the cost of always-on infrastructure and services.Join debate about how OTT will look post-crisis and how new approaches can deliver great service while cutting CAPEX and OPEX.

REGISTER FOR OUR FREE WEBINAR

OTT – A New World Post Covid-19?

Exponential Growth for OTT Distribution & Monitoring

OTT Distribution & Monitoring – Houston, we have a problem.

OTT Distribution & Monitoring – People don’t change. Times do.

OTT Distribution & Monitoring – The future is now.

A Win-Win Situation

Summary

Q&A

PANEL

Scott Rose, Sr Vice President of Product at Encompass Communications – Scott leads the global product team for Encompass including, digital (OTT), playout & MAM, TV and Radio contribution and distribution.

John Shoemaker, Director of Sales Qligent Corp – John leads the Sales and Channel Partner teams for the Americas and the UK.

Nick Snow, Editor-in-Chief at Advanced-Television.com

May 20th 3pm (London) 4pm (Paris) 10am (New York)