OTT: IS IT TIME FOR CONSUMPTION BASED DISTRIBTION?

It is clear that live events will come flooding back post-crisis and with them all the challenges they present for OTT. But is it time for a new approach?
Consumption-based distribution and monitoring provisioned from the cloud means event streamers can leverage top class reliability, efficiency and user experience without the cost of always-on infrastructure and services.Join debate about how OTT will look post-crisis and how new approaches can deliver great service while cutting CAPEX and OPEX.
PANEL
Scott Rose, Sr Vice President of Product at Encompass Communications – Scott leads the global product team for Encompass including, digital (OTT), playout & MAM, TV and Radio contribution and distribution.
John Shoemaker, Director of Sales Qligent Corp – John leads the Sales and Channel Partner teams for the Americas and the UK.
Nick Snow, Editor-in-Chief at Advanced-Television.com
May 20th 3pm (London) 4pm (Paris) 10am (New York)
