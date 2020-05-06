Matchroom Sport launches OTT platform

Matchroom Sport has launched Matchroom Live, a platform built and operated by sports streaming and video technology specialists StreamAMG, to give sports fans worldwide access to its portfolio of events.

The service allows fans to delve into the history books of all Matchroom’s offerings from Boxing to Darts to Snooker and many more for free. Fresh archive footage will be added continuously ensuring every sports fan has countless hours of sport to watch wherever they are in the world.

Fans will also be able to live stream ongoing events through a subscription package and pay-per-view options in territories without current broadcast rights holders. This will give fans direct access to the action including the World Darts Championship and Premier League Darts, Pool’s Mosconi Cup and World Pool Championship, plus the World Snooker Championship and the remainder of Matchroom Sport’s catalogue of live events.

Matchroom Live can be accessed on a dedicated video platform, with the ability to cast to virtually any device whether that be a console, Smart TV, or connected device. The service will also allow fans to watch up to four live events at once with the unique ‘QuadPlay’ view.

To provide a capable, flexible and future-proof platform for Matchroom, StreamAMG has employed the StreamPlay end-to-end solution, which combines a suite of video technology to offer a full OTT service and handle every aspect of sports streaming. Built on a fast and light architecture powered by the award-winning CloudMatrix content population system, fans benefit from best-in-class viewing experience across devices.