Premier League games free on YouTube?

A number of Premier League matches could be streamed live on YouTube if the current season is able to restart. There are 92 games left to be played in the current campaign and plans are for every match to be available to watch live on television or online.

Sky Sports and BT Sport will maintain their fixtures, while Amazon would also likely be able to show some games as a live broadcast licence holder.

Rumours had circulated that any remaining matches that would not shown on those services would be aired on terrestrial television – but the Sky Sports and BT Sport YouTube channels now seem a more likely home, according to reports.

Premier League clubs are set to meet again in the coming days to discuss ‘Project Restart’ with hopes that the season can resume behind closed doors in June. All football in the UK has been suspended since March 13th.