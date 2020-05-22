EPL clubs face extra broadcast pay-backs

English Premier League clubs will have to pay back to broadcasters a further £36 million (€40m) a week for every week the season stretches beyond July 16th. This is on top of a £330 million refund to local broadcasters Sky and BT Sport, and international broadcasters.

The Daily Telegraph also reports that if the season is cancelled clubs in the league could be forced to pay broadcasters a total of £762 million.

EPL’s Project Restart currently aims to get matches back being played by June 12th.

Meanwhile, it is looking increasingly likely that almost half of the remaining 92 games will be shown for free to audiences. DCMS Secretary Oliver Dowden said this week he had held “positive discussions” with the league’s officials.

“I hope we can sort this out and also hope we can get more money going into the sport of football. I think we can find ourselves in a win-win situation,” said Dowden.