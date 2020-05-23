La Liga gets green light to resume

La Liga, Spains top flight football league, has been given the go-ahead to restart behing closed doors from June 8th.

The league was suspended on March 12th because of coronavirus. The Spanish second division is also expected to resume at the same time.

With 11 rounds of fixtures still to play, the league has stepped up its preparations for a resumption in recent days as group training of up to 10 players was allowed.

La Liga will confirm a return date in the coming days and its president Javier Tebas welcomed the announcement from Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez. Tebas tweeted: “We are very happy with the decision, it is the result of the great work of clubs, players, coaches. CSD [National Sports Council] and agents were involved. But it is very important to follow the sanitary precautions and respect the evolution of the pandemic, we cannot lower our guard.”

In the UK, the only way to currently watch live Spanish football is through LaLigaTV by Premier Sports. The service, which can be watched on line or through a Sky STB, costs £5.99 a month.

Germany’s Bundesliga restarted 2 weeks ago, whilst the English Premier League is aiming for a June 12th or 19th resumption.