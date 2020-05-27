Research: Smart TVs, streaming sticks usage surges

As millions of Americans adjusted to working from home and having to practice distance learning due to the Covid-19 pandemic, research from Comscore shows engagement with streaming services and year-on-year in-home data usage surged in the beginning of May 2020.

When it comes to viewing entertainment through devices like streaming boxes/sticks and smart TVs, the ‘big five’ (Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, Disney, Hulu) streaming services still account for the majority of total OTT hours streamed at home – upwards of 80 per cent.

Over the last two months, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ saw growth in share of streaming hours through the week of May 11th versus February 3rd. While Disney+ currently holds a smaller share of streaming hours among the ‘big five’, it is nearly two times larger than the next video-oriented OTT app offering in terms of streaming hours.