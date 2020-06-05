Tim Davie appointed BBC DG

The BBC Board has appointed Tim Davie, long considered the front-runner, as the 17th Director-General of the BBC. Davie, who is currently Chief Executive Officer of BBC Studios, will take over the role from Tony Hall on September 1st.

The Director-General of the BBC is the Corporation’s chief executive officer and editor in chief; this person is responsible for the creative, editorial and operational leadership of the BBC within the United Kingdom and around the globe.

“Tim has a strong track record as the CEO of BBC Studios and is one of the most respected names in the industry,” stated Sir David Clementi, Chairman of the BBC Board. “His leadership and experience, both outside the BBC and within, will ensure that we are well placed to meet the opportunities and challenges of the coming years. Tim has an enthusiasm and energy for reform, while holding dear to the core mission of the BBC.”

“We know that the industry is undergoing unprecedented change and the organisation faces significant challenges as well as opportunities. I am confident that Tim is the right person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and change.”

“My focus for the remainder of my own term as Chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK.”

“I am honoured to be appointed the BBC’s next Director-General,” said Davie. “This has been a critical time for the UK and these past few months have shown just how much the BBC matters to people. Our mission has never been more relevant, important or necessary. I have a deep commitment to content of the highest quality and impartiality.

“Looking forward, we will need to accelerate change so that we serve all our audiences in this fast-moving world. Much great work has been done, but we will continue to reform, make clear choices and stay relevant. I am very confident we can do this because of the amazing teams of people that work at the BBC.”

“I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next Director-General,” declared Hall. “He is a fantastic leader. I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”

Davie brings 15 years of experience at an executive level within the BBC, including a period as acting Director-General. Alongside this, he brings experience in senior brands and marketing roles at both Pepsico and Procter and Gamble. He has spent many years in the charitable sector, as a Trustee of the BBC’s charity Children in Need and more recently as Trustee and Chair of Comic Relief, a role he has just relinquished. In 2018, he was awarded a CBE for services to international trade and is currently the co-chair of the UK Government’s Creative Industries Council.

Davie’s annual salary has been set by the Board’s Remuneration Committee at £525,000 (€591,000) with no variable component. The salary of the Director-General has not been increased since 2012, and this is the level that the salary would have been had inflation been applied. Davie has agreed to take a salary stand-still and be paid the same as Tony Hall (£450,000) until August 2021, as all senior managers at the BBC are currently on a salary freeze. Last year (2018/19), as CEO of BBC Studios, Davie was paid £600,000 (base salary and performance bonus).

The appointment is a permanent contract and is subject to standard BBC terms and conditions. The package consists of a basic salary and the BBC’s standard pension arrangements.

The appointment was made by the BBC Board, under the terms of the BBC’s Charter.

The process for appointing the Director-General was led by the Board’s Nominations Committee under the leadership of Chairman Sir David Clementi, with members Dame Elan Closs Stephens, Sir Nicholas Serota and Dr Ashley Steel.