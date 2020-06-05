DAZN to stream all EPL games in Spain, Canada, Japan

DAZN, the global sports streaming service, will show all 92 remaining Premier League fixtures live and exclusively in Canada, Japan and Spain when the 2019/20 season resumes on June 17th.

DAZN has the exclusive live media rights for coverage of the Premier League in Canada, Japan and Spain for the three seasons between 2019 and 2022.

In Brazil, DAZN will continue to show two Premier League matches a week, as part of a separate sub-licencing agreement.

DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free trial period. It is available on nearly every connected device, including smart TVs, streaming sticks, set-top-boxes, games consoles, mobile devices, tablets and PCs.