All 4 app on Virgin Media platform

Virgin Media has added the All 4 app to its TV platform, available at no extra cost for customers.

The new app is the latest addition to Virgin Media’s ever-growing library of popular TV and streaming apps. Customers can already access Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, My5, Netflix, YouTube and many other popular apps.

The launch of the All 4 app provides Virgin Media customers with the full All 4 experience for the first time, enabling them to enjoy even more programmes and on demand content than ever before.

All 4 is home to hundreds of box sets including iconic Channel 4 series as well as original and exclusive shows including US acquisitions Scrubs, Freaks and Geeks, Seinfeld and ER; featured channels such as Adult Swim and the best global drama from Walter Presents; and catch up from all of Channel 4’s broadcast channels.

A curated selection of films shown on Channel 4 and Film4 is also available to stream via the app.

Much-loved shows available to view at any time include comedies Friday Night Dinner, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and The Inbetweeners; reality TV from Gogglebox, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and Made in Chelsea; as well as popular titles such as Hollyoaks, Celebs Go Dating, The Great British Bake Off and many others.

“The addition of the All 4 app means that we now have fully integrated versions of all the major UK streaming apps on our TV platform,” noted David Bouchier, Chief Digital Entertainment Officer at Virgin Media. “This is great news for our customers who have everything they need in one place, making it even faster and easier to watch the TV shows and movies they love whenever they want.”