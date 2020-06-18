Research: Pandemic sees Brits more positive towards tech

Research from multiplay telco Vodafone and Trajectory suggests people across the UK feel more positively towards technology now than before the pandemic, with the oldest age group surveyed (aged 72+) reporting the biggest increase of almost 20 per cent.

When it comes to staying in touch, younger people favoured social media; while for the oldest group, nothing beats a phone call, with 93 per cent saying this was the most important way for them to maintain close relationships with friends and family.

As part of its goal to help combat loneliness, Vodafone UK Foundation has also announced it will be providing Vodafone employees the opportunity to volunteer with Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service. The service matches volunteers with older people with similar interests to make weekly 30-minute friendship calls.

This news follows the launch of The Great British Tech Appeal – an initiative from Vodafone and Barnardo’s which aims to redistribute pre-loved smartphones and tablets to disadvantaged children, families and support workers in a bid to help them stay connected and fight isolation.

“We’ve been working hard to help those who are vulnerable, lonely and isolated during this crisis,” commented Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and External Affairs Director, Vodafone UK. “Initiatives including The Great British Tech Appeal and joining Age UK’s Telephone Friendship Service are small steps in our goal to help to tackle isolation and loneliness, both now and in the future. It’s fantastic to see that all age groups think tech is having a positive impact on society during this time; and I’d encourage everyone to keep connecting to those who might be feeling isolated and alone, particularly in Loneliness Awareness Week.”

“A friendly phone call and the chance to chat are hugely important to so many older people, especially now when getting out and about to see people is more difficult than usual,” added Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director at Age UK. “I am sure these new friendships will have a real impact on employees as well as those they befriend. Many older people need a lot of love and support to help them get through this challenging time and it’s great to see companies like Vodafone playing a part in this.”

Research findings

The research asked 1,500 people how they are keeping in touch with family and friends during the ongoing restrictions and their view on whether new technology has a positive impact on society.