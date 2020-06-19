Dugout moves to live-streamed football content

Dugout has announced the launch of a live-stream broadcast offering that will deliver behind-the-scenes and eSports content to Dugout’s 90+ global publishers and their 350 million football fans.
Featuring pre and post-match interviews, live action from the training ground and off-field activities, live-streams from Dugout’s partner clubs, federations and leagues, will serve to complement the company’s existing archive video library.
Dugout’s inaugural first live-stream event saw Manchester City’s eSports charity tournament, featuring players Sergio Agüero, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Georgia Stanway and Ellie Roebuck, as well as eSports players Ryan Pessoa, Shellzz and FaZe Tass, broadcast to a global audience. The broadcast was streamed live across Dugout’s publishing partners in Europe, APAC and South America including, The Independent, Corriere Dello Sport, WP Media, Tuttosport, Football Tribe and Ole.
As part of the Premier League’s return, Dugout also brought fans closer to the action by streaming content from Arsenal’s pre-match build up ahead of their match against Manchester City on June 17th.
This new live-stream offering continues to support Dugout’s publisher network in creating new, engaging and innovative fan experiences combining Dugouts rich video library and now live content with their quality editorial.
Dugout Chairman and Co-founder, Elliot Richardson, said: “We have been looking to launch our live-stream offering for some time and we believe now is the perfect opportunity. In recent months we have kept football fans connected through our extensive library of high-quality football footage and, as football returns, we now have the opportunity to bring fans closer to the on-field action. Whether this is live-footage of clubs training or clips from players’ daily lives off the pitch, we will be working closely with our clubs and publishing partners to share a new and innovative live broadcast offering.”
“Esports continues to command increasing amounts of popularity with engagement rates rapidly increasing and this is an area we will be expanding through our new live-stream offering. Our launch event with Manchester City was streamed by millions globally and justified our decision to introduce a new innovative aspect to our business,” he added.
