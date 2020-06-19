Live Premier League on Twitch

June 19, 2020
Amazon has announced that it will stream its live Premier League fixtures on gaming platform Twitch.

Twitch users in the UK will be able to watch four matches in the coming weeks, starting with the Crystal Palace vs Burnley fixture on June 29th. The coverage will also include Twitch chat, so fans can interact alongside the games, which Amazon hopes will encourage shared viewing.

The July 6th game between Everton and Southampton will also stream on Twitch, as well as the July 11th fixture featuring Watford taking on Newcastle. The fourth fixture is TBA.

Amazon will also be streaming its Premier League games for free on Prime Video.


