Premier League free on Amazon

Amazon Prime will make its four Premier League fixtures free to air when the season restarts. Viewers will not require a Prime membership to watch the games on the streaming platform when the campaign resumes from June 17th.

Every one of the remaining 92 Premier League fixtures will be broadcast live across Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC or Amazon Prime. In total, 33 of those matches will be free to air (four on Amazon, four and BBC, and 25 on Sky Sports).

Alex Green, MD of Prime Video Sport Europe, said: “Like the rest of the country, we are excited to see the Premier League return to action. We will be making all four of Amazon Prime Video’s additional fixtures in the 2019-20 season available free of charge; fans will not need a Prime membership to view the games on Prime Video.”

It is not yet known which games Amazon will have the rights to.