Amazon plans live TV on Prime Video

Amazon would seem to be preparing to add live TV to its services, according to recently posted job adverts.

One of the adverts indicates that Amazon is looking to hire someone to “redefine how customers watch 24/7 linear broadcast TV content” by “designing the end-to-end customer experience for how customers discover and watch Linear TV content.”

Another job posting is after someone who can help in “building next gen linear catalog systems to provide best-in-class Linear TV experience to Prime Video customers.”

Many agree that Amazon’s repeated usage of the word ‘linear TV’ is just another way of describing live broadcasting.

This wouldn’t be Amazon’s first foray into live programming. Amazon has offered NFL Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video and Twitch for a few years, and has also aired/is currently airing Premier League football and tennis.