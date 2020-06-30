Disney+ unveils Summer Movie Nights line-up

This summer, Disney+ has announced a ‘Summer Movie Nights’ line-up of brand new original and newly announced movies coming to the streaming service.
Beginning July 3rd with the Disney+ premieres of Hamilton, the filmed version of the original Broadway production, and Frozen 2, there will be blockbuster movies premiering every week.
The Summer Movie Nights full line-up is:
Friday, July 3
Hamilton, The Mighty Ducks, Frozen 2 (already available in the US)
Friday, July 10
X-Men: Days of Future Past, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Friday, July 17
X-Men: Apocalypse
Friday, July 24
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Friday, July 31
Incredibles 2
Friday, August 7
X-Men, The Peanuts Movie
Friday, August 14
Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Greatest Showman
Friday, August 21
Beauty and the Beast (2017), The One and Only Ivan
Friday, August 28
Fantastic Four (2005), Alice Through the Looking Glass
Friday, September 4
The Wolverine
