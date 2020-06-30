Disney+ unveils Summer Movie Nights line-up

This summer, Disney+ has announced a ‘Summer Movie Nights’ line-up of brand new original and newly announced movies coming to the streaming service.

Beginning July 3rd with the Disney+ premieres of Hamilton, the filmed version of the original Broadway production, and Frozen 2, there will be blockbuster movies premiering every week.

The Summer Movie Nights full line-up is:

Friday, July 3

Hamilton, The Mighty Ducks, Frozen 2 (already available in the US)

Friday, July 10

X-Men: Days of Future Past, Solo: A Star Wars Story

Friday, July 17

X-Men: Apocalypse

Friday, July 24

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Friday, July 31

Incredibles 2

Friday, August 7

X-Men, The Peanuts Movie

Friday, August 14

Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Greatest Showman

Friday, August 21

Beauty and the Beast (2017), The One and Only Ivan

Friday, August 28

Fantastic Four (2005), Alice Through the Looking Glass

Friday, September 4

The Wolverine