Insight TV signs first China deal with IQIYI

Insight TV has signed a content licensing deal with China’s video streaming giant iQIYI. With over 560 million monthly active users, of which 106 million are subscribers, iQIYI is China’s leading video streaming service. Insight TV’s content will be available on all of iQIYI’s ad-supported tier operated platforms, websites, and its affiliated companies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Insight TV will roll out 125 episodes of its library of original content as stand-alone titles on iQIYI. Over the licensing term of 12 months, both parties will review on a quarterly basis the portfolio performance and exchange titles accordingly. Among the popular Insight TV shows to be featured are Born to, Droners, Morbidelli Rising and Supercar Blondie: Living the Dream. All programmes will be shown in HD format in the original English language with simplified Chinese subtitles.

“The deal with iQIYI marks the first we’ve done with a video streaming platform in China and it is definitely the biggest single distribution deal we’ve done in terms of reach,” commented Rian Bester, CEO of Insight TV. “iQIYI’s APP is easy to download for PC, digital TV and mobile terminals and appeals to the market’s massive millennial and Gen-Z population. As Insight TV’s content fits squarely within their target audience, we anticipate that young Chinese viewers will relate to and enjoy the personal stories of adventure lovers and thrill seekers from around the world.”