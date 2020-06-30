iPlayer sets record month with 570m requests

There were 570 million requests to stream programmes on iPlayer in May, up from 564 million programme requests in April, which was the previous best month on record, and growing an extraordinary 72 per cent on the same month last year.

May saw lockdown measures eased slightly and improving weather across the country, but viewers continued returning to iPlayer for hit shows like Normal People (with 54 million requests for the series to date) and Killing Eve (with 35 million requests for the new series so far, and 163m requests to date for all three series). Other strong performers in May included the new series of family drama The A Word, the one-off special Charlie Brooker’s Antiviral Wipe, returning entertainment series The Great British Sewing Bee and Glow Up and continuing favourites EastEnders and Casualty.



Dan McGolpin, controller of BBC iPlayer, said: “BBC iPlayer continues to rise higher with yet another record-breaking month in May – 72 per cent more programme requests than a year ago, it’s been the only place to binge on the wonderful new hit series Normal People and the place to see returning favourite Killing Eve first. Before the lockdown period began and all the way through it, iPlayer has been providing a unique mix of entertaining, informative and educational television whenever and wherever people want it.”

The top ten episodes on iPlayer in May were:

Rank Programme Episode Requests 1 Killing Eve Series 3 – Episode 4: Still Got It 4.00M 2 Normal People Episode 1 3.57M 3 Killing Eve Series 3 – Episode 5: Are You from Pinner? 3.42M 4 Normal People Episode 6 3.38M 5 Normal People Episode 2 3.36M 6 Normal People Episode 5 3.29M 7 Normal People Episode 7 3.11M 8 Normal People Episode 11 3.11M 9 Normal People Episode 3 3.09M 10 Normal People Episode 4 3.06M

.