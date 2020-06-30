Survey: 84% interested in searching content from every source

TiVo has analysed consumer data from the US and Canada to track changes in an evolving media landscape during the Covid-19 pandemic

In the latest TiVo Trends Report, the company has added its own internal viewership data to the report. More than 4,500 viewers were surveyed for the report.

Key findings include:

– Pay-TV subscribers generally use seven video services while broadband-only subscribers use about five video services

– 46 per cent of respondents expressed satisfaction with their free/AVoD services; the number of respondents indicating they were “very satisfied” with their free/AVoD services increased 11 per cent from Q4 2019

– 84 per cent of survey respondents are interested in viewing, browsing and searching content from every available source – from broadcast television to subscription streaming services – unified in a single experience or interface

– When it comes to the most common way viewers discover new shows or movies, “Commercials or ads that run during other TV shows” (55 per cent ) surpassed “word of mouth” (49 per cent)

– Respondents said they engage with recommended content 40 per cent of the time across both streaming and pay-TV services