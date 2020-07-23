Twitch launches sports channel

Twitch, the Amazon owned streaming service, has launched a dedicated sports content channel.

La Liga football team Real Madrid along with Italian Serie A leaders Juventus, French champions Paris Saint-Germain and London football giants Arsenal will all be expanding their live content on the platform.

Initially, Twitch will collaborate with each club on the production of exclusive, behind-the-scenes content. As the partnerships evolve there is also the potential to stream live youth and first-team friendly matches on the platform, as well as club press conferences and player interviews.

Twitch is usually associated with live video game streaming, but it is making a big effort to make itself a home for traditional sports too. Other sports already using Twitch include the NWSL, which has been live streaming Challenge Cup matches on the platform, the NHL, F1 and the UFC. Amazon has also been offering its live Premier League games on Twitch since the season resumed.