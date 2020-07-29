160 Emmy nominations for Netflix

Netflix has seen its content earn a combined 160 Emmy nominations – a record amount that beats the 137 nods received by HBO in 2019.

HBO still had the most-nominated show in Watchmen – an innovative sequel to the celebrated graphic novel that tackled racism in the US – which earned 26 nods. Succession also scored big for HBO with 18 nominations. The premium broadcaster could no longer rely on the might of Game of Thrones to score award nominations. Its final season in 2019 earned a record 32 nominations.

Shows that proved popular for Netflix included Ozark (18 nominations), Stranger Things (8), The Crown (13) , Unorthadox (8) and Hollywood (8) among others.

Meanwhile Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel received 20 nominations and Disney+’s Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian earned 15 nominations.

Apple TV+ drew 18 nominations including eight for The Morning Show, and Quibi managed to score 10 nominations in the short-form categories.

The winners are scheduled to be announced on September 20th during a ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.