Ofcom researches attitudes to PSB

UK broadcast regulator Ofcom has published new research to explore the relationship that people have with public service broadcasting.
This research is designed to help inform Ofcom’s work on the future of PSB – Small Screen: Big Debate. Its purpose is to stimulate a national conversation involving viewers, the broadcasting industry, Parliament, and regulators about how the benefits of PSB might be assured for the future.
Ofcom commissioned research to ask viewers and listeners from across the UK to tell us about their use of PSB content, its role and relevance in their lives, and how that might change in the future.
In summary, audiences told Ofcom that:
Ofcom has also published a quantiative report and the data tables focusing on the perceived personal and societal benefits of PSB. This is part of its ongoing research and fieldwork took place before the Covid-19 UK lockdown.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login