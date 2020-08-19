VICE TV transitions UK & France channels to Amagi cloud

Amagi, a global leader in cloud-based technology for broadcast and streaming TV, has announced that VICE TV, the Emmy-winning international television network from VICE Media Group, has transitioned its UK and French channels to Amagi’s fully virtual cloud playout platform. All international services of VICE TV channels covering APAC and EMEA are now fully managed by Amagi.

“Amagi has been a great partner as we have pioneered adoption of cloud based services to augment our international distribution. The fully virtual playout deployment for our UK and France services, marks a natural transition as we continue to improve efficiencies in our operations”, said Tim Bertioli, SVP, Global Media Operations – VICE Media Group.



For VICE TV, Amagi deployed CLOUDPORT, its award-winning cloud-based channel playout platform that offers broadcast-grade quality with the flexibility of true cloud deployment. Using Amagi cloud platform built on AWS public cloud infrastructure, VICE TV was able to deliver seven channels globally, expanding on its existing channel bouquet for the regions. CLOUDPORT-powered linear channel creation enabled VICE TV to offer a rich viewing experience for the users with advanced dynamic graphics.

“Moving VICE TV to a fully virtualized playout infrastructure was the next logical step in our technology partnership”, said Srinivasan K.A., co-founder, Amagi. “It helps us to create a robust and scalable broadcast infrastructure for VICE TV with built-in redundancy and security. Through our vast delivery network, we are able to distribute VICE TV content to a wider audience on a global scale.”



Overall, Amagi manages 350+ channels, with deployments in more than 40 countries. Amagi clients include A+E Networks UK, Curiosity Stream, Discovery, Fox Networks, MGM, NBCUniversal, People TV, Tegna, and Warner Media, among others.